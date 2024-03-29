AAP seeks probe into ‘exposé’ by CM, hails his defence in ED case

March 29, 2024 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid bare in a trial court the chinks in the corruption case against him and sought an investigation into the “exposé” made by the CM.

In the run-up to the hearing over his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the case linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy, Mr. Kejriwal’s wife had a day earlier claimed that the CM would make a big revelation in the court.

Several AAP leaders lauded their party chief’s submission in a Rouse Avenue court and claimed that he had “demolished the ED case”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM argued his own case in the court.

“He spoke for just seven minutes but clearly explained how baseless the case against him is. A sitting Chief Minister has been arrested without any evidence,” senior AAP leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said.

“By putting forward his statements, he has proved that the real meaning of the ED is Extortion Directorate,” the Minister added.

‘Faulty investigation’

AAP’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the CM had categorically told the court that the investigation into the “so-called” corruption case started against him only after accused-turned-approver and Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Chandra Reddy made a donation of around ₹60 crore through electoral bonds to the BJP.

“He [Mr. Reddy] got bail immediately. The ED also did not object to his bail in the court, which is extremely appalling. These facts were presented before the court today,” Ms. Kakkar said.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Mr. Kejriwal’s lawyers had asked the court whether it would now order a probe into the CM’s “exposé”.

“The entire world is looking closely at the CM. Will the court now give directions to conduct an investigation into the proof submitted by the CM?” Mr. Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, AAP workers staged demonstrations outside the ITO and Saket metro stations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.