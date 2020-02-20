AAP MLA’s discharge in 2010 case upheld

NEW DELHI

20 February 2020 01:32 IST

AAP MLA was accused of obstructing rescue operation

A sessions court on Wednesday upheld the discharge of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in a child labour rescue case of 2010.

Mr. Khan was earlier cleared of all charges by the court of an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in May 2018.

The magisterial court had also reprimanded the police for slow probe into the rescue of 15 child labourers from zari units in south Delhi’s Batla House, in a joint operation with a non-government organisation, stating that the time taken by them proved to be fatal to the case of prosecution.

Advertising

Advertising

The police had registered a first information report on November 1, 2010. Mr. Khan was accused of obstructing the rescue operation.

In 2016, they filed the chargesheet that was described as “choreographed” by the magisterial court.

The court had said the limitation period for filing the chargesheet was three years, but it was submitted after five years, barring the cognisance of alleged offences.