AAP MLA Chadha’s laptop stolen from car

New Delhi

29 September 2020 23:33 IST

Two men allegedly stole Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha’s laptop from his parked vehicle outside his staffer’s house in west Delhi’s Naraina Vihar area, the police said on Tuesday

The car was registered under Mr. Chadha’s name, the police said.

The incident place took place on Monday night and a case of theft was registered at Naraina police station on the complaint of Shivam Agarwal, an executive of the AAP MLA, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

A security guard in the area noticed that the car window pane was broken and he alerted a man who then informed Mr. Agarwal.

Mr. Agarwal found the laptop missing and immediately made a PCR call, the officer said.

The spot was examined by crime team and CCTV footage of nearby places have been checked. Efforts are being made to trace the culprits and recover the stolen laptop, the offcer added.“We have registered a case of theft and are probing the matter. Multiple teams have also been formed to trace the culprits,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit.