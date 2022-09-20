AAP has links with the underworld: BJP

‘Diary, recovered during raid at Amanatullah’s place, shows connection between MLAs and terrorists’

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 20, 2022 01:05 IST

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

The BJP on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of having links with “terrorists” and the underworld through its Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan.

AAP was not available for comment on the allegations against Mr. Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, who has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for alleged corruption.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged the ACB raids at Mr. Khan’s house had led to the recovery of a red diary with “information about his and other AAP MLAs’ links with terrorists” and the underworld. 

“To prevent this fact from coming to the fore, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already started distributing cleanliness certificates to his MLAs,” Mr. Gupta alleged. “The character and face of AAP have completely changed after coming to power. The party which talks against corruption is now completely immersed in it,” he added.

