‘AAP govt. trying to avoid discussing public issues in Assembly’

July 03, 2022 01:52 IST

BJP slams it for curtailing duration of Assembly session

The BJP on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government of trying to avoid discussing issues of public interest by curtailing the duration of the Assembly session.

The Delhi Assembly is scheduled to meet for a two-day session commencing Monday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri questioned the rationale behind the Delhi government convening one to two-day session which, he alleged, was both in contravention of procedural norms as well as “inadequate” to discuss issues of public interest.

“The Kejriwal government has been running away from discussing the problems of the people. However, this time, the BJP will force it to answer questions related to waterlogging, public transport, education, health, pollution and the opening of liquor shops in residential areas,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Inadequate period

“Short sessions are convened so that the problems of the people cannot be discussed. The upcoming session too has been called only for two days which is inadequate. As per the rules, a 15-day prior notice of the session should be given but this rule is being violated repeatedly,” he said.

The BJP leader said the Opposition would “force the government” to answer during the session even though the Delhi government had, once again, tried to “turn its back” on their questions.

When contacted, AAP spokesperson did not offer a comment.