AAP govt. provoking farmers: BJP

New Delhi

29 November 2020 00:21 IST

‘Anti-national and anti-Prime Minister slogans being raised’

The BJP on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Congress of provoking thousands of farmers from Punjab to travel to Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the Kejriwal-led government was engaged in “hospitality of farmers” at Nirankari ground but did not make any arrangements to test them for COVID-19.

“The Kejriwal government has put the lives of farmers in danger of catching COVID just to serve their political interest,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Delhi farmers

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused the city government of ensuring that Delhi’s farmers were the most exploited of their lot in the country.

“If a farmer buys a tractor, he is given a commercial vehicle licence and has to pay a road tax of ₹24,000. They are forced to pay separate charge for fitness, pollution, insurance etc. What has the Kejriwal-led government actually done for Delhi’s farmers?” he said.

Mr. Gupta claimed that “anti-national and anti-Prime Minister” slogans were being raised in Delhi, and alleged that this was being supported by the AAP government to spread an “atmosphere of fear”.

Mr. Bidhuri said that contrary to Mr. Kejriwal’s promise of paying 50% over minimum support price (MSP), Delhi’s farmers were not even being given the equivalent amount of MSP.