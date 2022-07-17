AAP, BJP blame each other for Alipur wall collapse tragedy

Rescue work under way at the site of the wall collapse, which killed ﬁve persons, in Alipur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

July 17, 2022 00:25 IST

MCD suspends two engineers, orders inquiry into ‘lapse’

The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP on July 16 2022 engaged in a spat over a wall collapse at an illegal warehouse in Narela’s Alipur. Five people were killed in the mishap on Friday.

AAP alleged that due to Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) “corruption”, five people were killed and eight others were grievously injured in the collapse.

Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that an AAP leader was responsible for the mishap.

Engineers suspended

While the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended a junior engineer and an assistant engineer, the civic body has ordered a probe into the incident.

A senior MCD official said the probe was ordered on the instructions of the civic body’s Commissioner, adding that the action against the two engineers concerned has been initiated after taking “serious cognisance of the unfortunate incident in Bakoli village”.

Previously, a senior MCD official said that the civic body had undertaken a demolition drive on April 22 to bring down the unauthorised construction. He added that the junior engineer, during a field visit on July 13, found that the construction had resumed at the spot, while the other engineer had issued a notice in this regard.

Notice issued

A senior police officer said a notice was issued on July 7 to the MCD regarding the construction after the civic body had asked the police to keep a strict vigil. However, no response was received from the latter.

“We have suspended the two engineers and are inquiring to see whether the notice could have been served earlier. There is a possible lapse at their end and we are probing the same,” said the senior MCD official who denied that the police had communicated with the civic body officials.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the MCD did not take any action despite repeated complaints due to their alleged collusion. “AAP demands an investigation in the incident. It will certainly expose how much money the BJP gobbled up for putting lives under threat,” he said.

Key accused and AAP

“Delhi Police has said it is on the look-out for one Shakti Singh, the third key accused. According to locals of Bhaktawarpur Village, Shakti Singh is an AAP leader and the entire area is full of his posters and hoardings in support of AAP,” Mr. Kapoor said.

Mr. Kapoor asked Mr. Pathak to clarify the connection of Shakti Singh with AAP.