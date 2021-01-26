AAP blames BJP for strike by civic body employees

New Delhi

26 January 2021 00:49 IST

Citing garbage pile-ups across the city, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday attacked the BJP over the ongoing strike by sanitation workers of municipal corporations.

“Entire Delhi is suffering from a massive garbage issue. But the areas under the BJP-ruled North body are in the worst kind of situation for the last 15-20 days. If you go to any area under the jurisdiction of the North body, you will see that the piles of garbage are scattered everywhere. The reason behind this situation is that the sanitation workers of the civic body are on strike for the last several days as they are not given salaries for the past 5-6 months,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

Mr. Pathak said the BJP must not play with the health of the citizens and lives of sanitation workers. He demanded the immediate release of pending salaries of the employees.

Advertising

Advertising

He alleged that the BJP is disbursing ₹938 crore released by Delhi government in the name of councilor fund.