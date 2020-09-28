AAP attacks BJP govt. in U.P. over rise in crime against Dalits and Brahmins

New Delhi

28 September 2020 23:45 IST

Party demands ₹1 crore compensation to Dalit rape victim

AAP on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over alleged rise in crime against Dalits and Brahmins and multiple cases of rape and murder of women.

AAP Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam while addressing a press conference said that a 19-year-old girl from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped and is struggling for her life. A compensation of ₹1 crore should be given to the victim’s family and such cases should be handed over to a fast track court.

Mr. Gautam said that at first the Uttar Pradesh government only registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC, but after the survivor came back to sense and due to the pressure from the Dalit community, the government finally filed a case of gang rape. “At the same time, the families of these culprits are continuously threatening the family of the survivor. But the BJP government under Yogi Adityanath has not taken any action against these people,” the Minister said.

Commenting on the “continuous rise in the number of crimes” against Dalits and Brahmins, Mr. Bharadwaj said that in 39 districts of the States, 46 top officials are from Thakur community because Mr. Adityanath himself is from Thakur community.

“BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government is led by Ajay Singh Bisht, who calls himself as Yogi Adityanath. Yogi Adityanath comes from Thakur community, therefore, in Uttar Pradesh right now every important post is occupied by people from Thakur caste. On the other hand, continuous atrocities are going on against Dalits and Brahmins,” he said.