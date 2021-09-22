A wall art to pay tribute to Paralympians

Murals of Paralympic winners on the wall near Hanuman Mandir in Delhi.

NEW DELHI

22 September 2021 00:52 IST

Artists, North body give makeover to wall near Hanuman Mandir roundabout

Near the busy Hanuman Mandir roundabout on Pusa road, a wall has been given a makeover to pay tribute to the medal winners at the recently concluded Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The North civic body has repaired the wall, turning it into a canvas for artists from the Delhi Street Art (DSA).

The artists from DSA said daily thousands of people would walk or drive past the wall but not look at it. Now, they said, the mural will draw their attention towards the achievements of the athletes.

Advertising

Advertising

DSA founder Yogesh Saini said his team first created a tribute to the Tokyo Olympic winners at Madhubani Chowk and was looking to do the same for the Paralympic winners.

“We found the perfect location partnering with the North body and hope that these murals will inspire many young athletes,” Mr. Saini said.

The North body said they have been partnering with DSA for the last several months in the Karol Bagh zone and have created multiple murals, including Madhubani art on Walls of Kindness, a tribute to the Mangalyaan mission, women scientists, mathematicians, writers, musicians, artists and others.

“This particular wall is our tribute to the amazing accomplishments of India’s Paralympic team at Tokyo”, it added.