787 new COVID-19 cases take city’s tally to 1,53,367

New Delhi

17 August 2020 23:37 IST

Delhi now has 10,852 active cases

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a video conference with the state convenors of the party and directed state presidents to draft a plan by Wednesday on distribution of oximeters and setting up of oxygen testing centres. "It will help AAP to send out a powerful message that there is a party that is ready to help people whenever needed and we will be able to establish a strong organization in every region of the country," Mr. Kejriwal said in a statement.

