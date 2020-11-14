‘70-95% stubble turned into manure in 24 Delhi villages’

New Delhi

14 November 2020 00:06 IST

CM shared results of bio-decomposer technique used at farmlands in the Capital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday shared the results of bio-decomposer technique used at farmlands in Delhi and urged the Centre and governments of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to implement the technique to prevent stubble burning.

He said that the bio-decomposer technique, developed by the Pusa Agricultural Institute, had been a success and the impact assessment report across 24 villages in Delhi had shown that around 70-95% of stubble had turned into manure for as low as ₹30 per acre.

“I want to congratulate you all on the occasion of Chhoti Deepavali, and I pray to God for you and your family to stay healthy. For the last 10-12 years, the smoke from stubble burning in October and November reaches Delhi and travels across northern India, which causes massive pollution in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana,” he said.

“I have with me the report prepared by scientists of the Pusa Research Institute assessing the impact of the bio-decomposer technique in 24 villages across Delhi. I want to appeal to the Supreme Court and the Central, Punjab, Haryana and U.P. governments along with all agencies to act on resolving the problem of pollution,” he also said.

The Central government has constituted an Air Quality Commission (AQC) to monitor pollution levels in Delhi-NCR and the Delhi government will formally file a petition in the AQC with this report, Mr. Kejriwal said. The Delhi government, he said, will put forward its appeal for the AQC to direct the other States to implement the bio-decomposer technique. Mr. Kejriwal said that he hoped this was the last year when the farmers and the people of these States have to suffer due to stubble burning.

“COVID-19 cases are rising. I am worried because of the situation. The Delhi government will take several preventive measures in the coming days to control the situation. I hope in 7-10 days, the number of cases should decline and the situation should come under control,” he also said.