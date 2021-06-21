5 held for running illegal restaurant-cum-bar

NEW DELHI

Five people were arrested following a raid on an unauthorised restaurant-cum-bar in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar for allegedly organising a party in violation of COVID norms, the police said on Sunday.

It was a joint operation carried out on Saturday by district officials led by the sub-divisional magistrate of Preet Vihar and a police team under the local station house officer.

The officials said a hookah party was underway at the establishment when the raid took place. They added that liquor was being served to underage people at the bar.

The eatery — Scon King Café and Restaurant, which was located on the first floor of the DDA Complex at the New Rajdhani Enclave, did not have a valid license. The place sealed the place.

An official said fines were imposed and a detailed inquiry has been ordered.

A case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act at the Preet Vihar police station, a senior police officer said.