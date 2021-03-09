496 Mohalla Clinics established against target of 750, says govt.

New Delhi

09 March 2021 01:08 IST

14,000 new beds to be added under ongoing and new projects and remodeling of existing hospitals

The Outcome Budget has stated that 80% critical indicators of 56 schemes and programmes of the health sector are “on track”.

It said that 496 Mohalla Clinics have been established against a target of 750 and, on an average, each clinic handles 97 patients a day.

The report also said that 1.2 lakh institutional deliveries were facilitated through ASHA workers.

The Economic Survey of Delhi 2020-21 said that the total fertility rate (TFR) of the city is among the lowest in the country. “TFR of 1.5 in Delhi, is among the lowest in India. On the same lines, the crude death rate of 3.3% in Delhi is the lowest in the country,” it said.

It said that infant mortality rate, neo-natal mortality rate and under-five mortality rate of Delhi are 13, 10, and 19 respectively and is lower compared to national levels of 32, 23, 36 respectively in 2018.

The report said that the sanctioned bed capacity in medical institutions in Delhi is 54,321. “About 14,000 new beds are planned to be added by way of completion of ongoing/new projects and remodeling/expansion of existing hospitals,” the report said.

The Outcome Budget said that 79% of the critical indicators of 19 schemes and programmes of the Environment department are “on track”.

“Forest and tree cover area have been increasing steadily since 1997. The forest and tree cover area increased to 324.44 sq.km. in 2019 increasing thereby the share of forests in the total area to 21.88%. Delhi has the second-highest tree cover as a percentage of the total geographical area among States,” said the economic survey report.

It also said that the total gross cropped area in Delhi increased to 43,500 hectares in 2019- 20, which was 36,445 hectares during 2011-12.