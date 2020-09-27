3,292 COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths reported in the Capital

NEW DELHI

27 September 2020 22:57 IST

Active cases stand at 29,228; total cases touch 2,71,114 with 5,235 deaths and 2,36,651 recoveries

The Capital recorded 3,292 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 42 deaths and 3,739 recoveries in the past 24 hours, said a Delhi government heath bulletin.

Nearly 51,416 tests were conducted during the period with a positivity rate of 4.40%. The death rate based on the last 10 days data stands at 0.98%.

The number of active cases stands at 29,228. The total number of cases has touched 2,71,114 with 5,235 deaths and 2,36,651 recoveries.

There are 2,380 containment zones. Currently, there are 17,291 patients under home isolation.

Commenting on the increase in the number of deaths, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that fatality rate in the Capital was less than 1% in the last 10 days. He added that one must not look at the figures for a single day but the average of 10 days. “We do not look at the figures for a single day. The average fatality rate of the last 10 days has been 0.94%”, Mr. Jain said, commenting on the 46 deaths reported on Saturday.

Testing tripled

The Minister added that the number of cases had risen over the past few weeks as the number of tests being conducted has also gone up multifold. “We tripled the number of tests and those tested positive were isolated in small containment zones. We knew that we would have to do it aggressively for two to four weeks and we are seeing positive results now as the cases are declining,” Mr. Jain said. He said that the positivity rate for the last seven days has been 6.5% which was 8.5% two weeks ago and 9% three weeks ago. The cumulative positivity rate is 9.27%.