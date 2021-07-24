32 ex-engineersand technocrats sign up for BJP

New Delhi

24 July 2021 00:55 IST

Over 32 retired engineers and technocrats from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), municipal corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council joined the BJP on Friday.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta, while welcoming them into the party fold, said he hoped they would work for the welfare of the society and country as per party policies. “It is for the first time that such a large number of technocrats have joined the party to work for the people,” Mr. Gupta said on the occasion.

Param Yadav, one of the joinees, thanked the party and said this would be the first time that a political party would have an engineers cell. “We are always eager to work for the party and the country. We are hopeful that the vast experience of so many engineers would give a distinct direction to the party and would take it to a new height,” he said

