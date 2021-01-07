30-year-old arrested for beating calf in east Delhi

NEW DELHI

07 January 2021 00:21 IST

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating a calf in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Kamal Singh, a resident of Mandawali. The entire act was caught on CCTV camera.

In the video, Kamal can be seen walking the street when a calf standing next to a cattle hits the accused and the documents in his hand fall off. Kamal then beats the calf and takes it to a side. He then collects his documents and comes back to brutally beat it. An injured calf can then be seen sitting on the roadside.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Yadav said that a call was received regarding cruelty against a calf after which the staff rushed to the spot and found it in injured condition.

“The calf was sent for medical examination at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and proper medical treatment was given to it. On the basis of daily diary entry and CCTV footage, a case was registered under sections of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animal Act and the accused Kamal was arrested in this case,” the DCP said.