30% rise in fines collected through traffic challans in ‘20

NEW DELHI

20 February 2021 00:24 IST

The Delhi police on Friday claimed to have collected 30% more fine through traffic challans last year than in 2019 despite the stringent lockdown rules that were implemented for a few months.

The amount was higher due to hike in fines for traffic violations under newly introduced Motor Vehicle Act, they said. The police said they have collected ₹124.16 cr. last year as compared to ₹94.07 in 2019, amounting over ₹34L/day. The data showed 1,38,02,973 violations reported in 2020 as compared to 1,05,80,249 in 2019.

Advertising

Advertising