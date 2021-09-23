30 fresh COVID cases reported in Capital

New Delhi

The city reported no new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for the fifth consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,085, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. Thirty new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,586.

A total of 70,651 tests were conducted in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.04%. Of the total cases, 14,13,090 people have recovered and there are only 411 active cases.

Also, the COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Wednesday morning would last for three days, as per another bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday said that a Surviving Member Certificate (SMC) is no longer required for applying for ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayata Yojna’ if the spouse of a person, who died due to COVID-19, is alive.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always assured the people of Delhi, the government will stand with the people in their time of grief. It is our duty and responsibility to help the families who have lost their loved ones in this pandemic in every way possible.“

Under the scheme, a one-time assistance of ₹50,000 is given to a person if they have lost a family member to COVID-19 and a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 each to specific categories of people, who have lost their family members to the virus.