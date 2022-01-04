3 stab friend to death over taunts, held in Gujarat

NEW DELHI

04 January 2022 01:40 IST

Three youth have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing their friend in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri as he used to taunt one of them over his poverty, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Prince, Harsh and Javed. They allegedly killed Santosh by stabbing him and then throwing his body in a drain.

The police said the three were arrested in Gujarat.

They revealed that on December 25, Prince had asked Santosh to lend his jacket so that he could impress his girlfriend. But Santosh refused and taunted him over his poverty. Santosh also beat Prince’s friends, the police said.

The accused then called the victim on the pretext of a party, where they first got him drunk and then stabbed him to death.