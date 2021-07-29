3 killed in road accident, driver absconding

NEW DELHI

29 July 2021

Three men were killed while another was injured after the car they were travelling in was hit allegedly by a cluster bus, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Akhil (35), Pardeep (32), Kuldeep (30) and injured Sahil (32), were known to each other. All of them were travelling in the same car when their vehicle met with an accident on Tuesday night on Jhatikra Mor near Chhawla.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “We got a PCR call around 10.07 p.m. about an accident on Jhatikra Mor near Chhawla. When the investigating officer reached the spot, both the car and a cluster bus was found in an accidental condition but no eyewitnesses were found at the spot.”

All the four injured men were shifted to a nearby hospital where Akhil, Pardeep and Kuldeep were declared brought dead while Sahil, was later shifted to another hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable, the senior police officer said.

Efforts on to nab him

Preliminary investigation suggests accident due to negligence of bus driver, who absconded after the incident and efforts are being made to nab him, he said. A case was registered against the bus driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Chhawla police station, the DCP said.

The police are also scanning through CCTV cameras installed in and around the area of accident to ascertain the sequence of events as further investigation into the matter is under way.