Delhi

3 injured as car rams multiple vehicles on Delhi flyover

Staff Reporter New Delhi August 07, 2022 23:00 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 23:00 IST

A luxury car allegedly driven by a former Madhya Pradesh MLA rammed multiple vehicles on north Delhi’s Geeta Colony flyover on Saturday night, causing minor injuries to at least three persons, the police said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident happened at 10.45 p.m. when the car, being driven by Sunil Jain, a former MLA (Independent) from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, hit another car which then went on to hit a scooty. “The luxury car also hit two other cars,” the DCP said.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the incident, Mr. Jain was driving the car while his daughter, who lives in Vivek Vihar, was sitting beside him. “His driver was sitting behind as he didn’t know the directions,” the DCP added.

Mr. Jain had fought the MLA elections from Sagar in 2008 and lives with his family in Madhya Pradesh.

