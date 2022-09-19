3 held for stealing ₹10 lakh from payment gateway firm

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 19, 2022 01:29 IST

Three persons were arrested for allegedly hacking into the server of payment gateway companies and siphoning off ₹10 lakh into their account, the police said on Sunday.

The police received a complaint from the director of a payment gateway company, Paytel Pvt. Ltd., at the Cyber South police station wherein it was mentioned that the company works as a banking correspondent for a private bank and engages in settling transactions through Razorpay. “It was alleged that someone had entered their server after hacking it and changed the login ID and password of the retailer,” the police said.

Fraudulent transactions worth ₹10 lakh were made to multiple accounts, causing financial loss to the company. An FIR under relevant sections was lodged and the police zeroed in on the account holder where all transactions were going.

The man identified as Nikhil Pise disclosed that his friend Saurabh had asked for his card and account details, the police said.

Thereafter, a raid was conducted in Beltarode in Nagpur with the assistance of local police and three accused persons, Saurabh, Sagar and Kaushal were arrested.

