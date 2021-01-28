3 finials at Red Fort damaged during rampage

NEW DELHI

28 January 2021 00:13 IST

Team of police, ASI and CISF officers survey the structure

A day after violence broke out at the Red Fort, a team of Delhi Police, the Archaeological Survey of India and the CISF on Wednesday surveyed to access the damage caused to the structure.

Over 2,000 armed security personnel have been deployed at the Red Fort to prevent further security breach by protesters.

A senior police officer said that three finials located on top of the domes of the fort were found damaged. A team of ASI surveyed the building and submitted a complaint. The CISF have beefed up security in and around the structure.

The officer said that religious flags furled at the fort were brought down by policemen and confiscated. There were no objectionable flags found on the premises.

Closed for public

“The protesters damaged ticket counter, X-ray scanner and police vehicles parked on the Red Fort premises. Entry of public at the monument is restricted till next announcement,” he added.

The police on Wednesday installed public address system and CCTVs at Red Fort. A police officer said that CCTVs damaged during the violence were replaced and speakers were fixed at each corner of the structure to warn protesters if they try to breach the security again.

The officer added that there was no major damage caused to the structure during violence. Iron grills and a wall was damaged. A protester riding on a horse climbed till the rampart at the Red Fort but came down after senior officers requested him.

“I came for wedding shopping in Old Delhi and decided to visit the Red Fort but here I have been informed that it is closed till further orders. I have seen videos of violence in news channel, it was very disturbing,” said Mukesh Rana, a U.P. resident.