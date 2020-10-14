3 arrested for beating, stabbing youth

NEW DELHI

14 October 2020 00:32 IST

They were teaching him a lesson for annoying their friend’s girlfriend

Three men have been arrested for allegedly beating and stabbing a 20-year-old youth to teach him a lesson for allegedly annoying their friend’s girlfriend, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the injured has been identified as Rahul, resident of Taimoor Nagar. He is undergoing treatment but is said to be out of danger.

The police said the three accused identified as Ankush (19), Shahid (20) and Nikhil (19) have been arrested in connection while efforts are being made to nab prime accused Alex Thomas who stabbed Rahul and fled from the spot on October 9 at Kilokari Road.

According to the police, an information was received around 6.30 p.m. regarding a quarrel.

During enquiry, victim’s brother Mandeep told the police that he and Rahul were at Taimoor Nagar when the accused persons came and when Rahul saw them, he ran towards Ring Road to save himself while they chased him. He also followed them to save his brother but they attacked Rahul and stabbed him, the police said.

During investigation, the accused allegedly told the police that they are friends of Alex Thomas and a few days ago, Alex told Ankush and his accomplices that Rahul was troubling his girlfriend. Therefore, they decided to teach Rahul a lesson. Around 15 days ago, when Rahul came to Kilokari — Ankush, Alex, Nikhil and Shahid had beaten him but he managed to escape, the police said.

On October 9, when the four accused saw Rahul at a juice stall, they caught him and beat him before Alex stabbed him before fleeing away.