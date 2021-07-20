3 arrested for abducting and extorting ₹5 lakh from man

NEW DELHI

20 July 2021 01:00 IST

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly extorting ₹5 lakh from a 36-year-old man after abducting him in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar, the police said on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said that the accused have been identified as David (22), Arjun (21) and Saurav (18) and teams are still looking for their accomplice Maya who is absconding.

The police said that the incident took place on July 3 when the victim, identified as Chunnu, a resident of Mohan Garden, was going to godown on his motorcycle. When he reached near a government school in Nawada, four people — David, Maya, Arjun, and Saurav — stopped him and suddenly one of them hit him on his head with a hard object after which he fell unconscious and later found himself at an unknown place. He was beaten up by the four accused.

“They demanded ₹1 crore to release him. Under pressure, he called his brother who then arranged ₹5 lakh and handed over the money to David,” the officer said.

Chunnu, the police said, was threatened of dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police but a few days later, he again started receiving calls from the accused asking him for ₹7 lakh. After the victim received a call on July 17, he approached the police and reported the matter.

During investigation, with the help of technical surveillance, David was apprehended in the case and on his instance, his accomplices — Saurav and Arjun —were arrested as well. A total of ₹3.16 lakh has been recovered along a second-hand bullet motorcycle which was purchased from the ransom money, the police said.