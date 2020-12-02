28.3% of complaints pending in govt.’s anti-pollution app

New Delhi

02 December 2020 01:05 IST

Public Works Department told to fix issue within 3-4 days

Around 28.3% of complaints filed by people on Delhi government’s ‘Green Delhi’ application are pending and 22% of the total complaints are pending beyond the specified time limit, according to government data.

“The Public Works Department (PWD) has the highest number of such complaints pending — around 50% — and the department has been directed to fix it within next three to four days,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

Of the total 12,509 complaints filed on the app, 3,549 are pending and 2,774 are overdue as on December 1. On October 29, the Delhi government launched the app, which citizens can use to file complaints about air pollution causing activities, using photos and videos.

While launching the app, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said citizens can report air pollution-related violations and local sources of pollution such as garbage burning, dust due to construction activities, industrial activities, through the mobile application.

He had also said a complaint lodged on the app will be received by the departments concerned and will be resolved in a “time-bound manner”, as per the specified timelines for different types of complaints. The application brought different bodies under the state, central, and municipal corporations under one umbrella.

When contacted, the Delhi government spokesperson did not offer a comment.

The data showed that of the 3,006 complaints received by the Delhi government’s PWD, 50.5% are pending and 44.6% of the complaints are overdue. Similarly, 14.4% complaints are overdue in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and 39.2% are overdue in Delhi Development Authority.

These three departments have the highest number of complaints, which are overdue. All departments have been told to resolve the pending complaints at the earliest, officials said. The resolution of the complaints is being done by ‘24x7 Green War Room’, as per the government and about 70 ‘Green Marshals’ have also been deployed for effective resolution of complaints.