20,466 take jab; Delhi sees 145 new cases

New Delhi

24 February 2021 00:36 IST

A total of 20,466 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Tuesday and there were three minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AFFI), said a government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 2,703 healthcare workers received the first dose and 1,974 their second dose. Also, 15,789 front-line workers received their first dose.

All three AEFI were from the first dose of Covaxin, as per the government data.

Delhi witnessed 145 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 6,38,173, according to a government bulletin. Two deaths were reported and the toll touches 10,903. A total of 58,327 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,26,216 people have recovered and there are 1,054 active cases.