2019 Jamia violence: Court seeks explanation from Delhi Police

November 27, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - New Delhi

A court hearing a case related to the incidents of violence in Jamia Milia Islamia here in December 2019 has sought an explanation from Delhi Police for not bringing the case file to the notice of the Special Public Prosecutor after he sought time to prepare his submissions.

The court was hearing arguments on framing charges in the case registered by the Jamia Nagar police station under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy.

The accused in the case include Shaejeel Imam, Sharfoora Zargar, Mohammad Ilyas, Belaal Nadeem, Shahzar Raza Khan, Mahmood Anwar, Mohammad Qasim, Umair Ahmad, Chanda Yadav and Abuzar.

“Let a copy of this order be sent to DCP Crime Branch concerned to give an explanation as to why the file was not brought to the notice of the SPP despite him being appointed … Report be filed on the next date of hearing,” Assistant Sessions Judge Arul Varma said in an order passed on Saturday.

The court said Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey was appearing in the matter for the first time and, as the case file was handed to him recently, he sought an adjournment to prepare his submissions.

“It is pertinent to note that the matter has been pending since 2019, and the SPP has been appointed since June 26, 2021, but the investigating officer or Assistant Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police did not bring the matter to the notice of SP due to which he has sought some time to address arguments,” the court said.

The court also issued notice to DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena to remain present to assist the SPP at the next hearing on December 13.

