‘179 of 240 industrial areas in NCR connected to CNG or PNG’

A worker seen spraying water to curb dust and pollution in Delhi/ | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 179 out of 240 industrial areas in the NCR have been connected to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas said on Friday.

The Commission has already directed State governments of NCR to phase out coal from NCR and completely avoid use of coal by January 1, 2023.

“Switching over of industries in NCR to the “approved” clean fuels including PNG is a priority for the CAQM,” it said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Delhi registered a “satisfactory” AQI reading. The air quality is expected to remain in the “good” to “satisfactory” categories for the next three days, according to central government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).