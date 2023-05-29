16-year-old stabbed to death by boyfriend in Delhi, accused arrested

May 29, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - New Delhi

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with stones and was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said on May 29.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the 20-year-old accused was seen attacking the woman, and nobody tried to stop him.

Sahil, a fridge-AC repairing mechanic, has been arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police said.

According to the police, an informer told the local beat staff regarding a girl being murdered in their colony in Shahbad Dairy. Police staff reached the spot and enquired the matter. The police later found the girl’s body on the street.

An officer said, the deceased was identified as a 16-year-old girl, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy.

“It was revealed that she was coming from the street, when suddenly, a boy, identified as Sahil, intercepted her and stabbed her multiple times,” DCP (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

He said the deceased and Sahil were in a relationship, but on Sunday, they had a quarrel.

“On Monday, the deceased was planning to attend her friend, Neetu’s son’s birthday. The alleged intercepted her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone,” DCP afded.

An FIR has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s father, DCP added.

