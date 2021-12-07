1.5 lakh new members on Day 1 of drive: AAP

Gopal Rai

07 December 2021 01:32 IST

‘It’s time to uproot BJP from civic bodies’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday claimed that about 1.5 lakh people joined the party on the first day of its membership drive under the “MCD Badlaav” campaign.

The campaign, which aims to remove the BJP from power in the three municipal corporations, was launched on Saturday. The party began a door-to-door membership drive on Sunday and targets to induct 50 lakh new members in the next three months.

Advertising

Advertising

Election to the corporations is likely to be held by April next year.

“Day one of AAP’s membership drive under the ‘MCD Badlaav’ campaign has proven to be a monumental success, which saw all expectations exceed and records broken. About 1.5 lakh people took the party membership,” Durgesh Pathak, AAP in-charge for municipal corporations, said.

He said the people of Delhi are openly expressing their pain and anguish against the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai said the people of Delhi are suffering from a disease called the BJP and its tyrannical governance in the corporations.

“In the last 15 years, the BJP has ruined the civic bodies to an extent that no one could have even imagined. Now it is time to uproot the BJP from the corporations and in view of this, AAP has started the campaign,” he said.

Mr. Rai said thousands participated in the drive on Sunday and all mandal presidents of the party put up camps in their respective areas and registered about 1.5 lakh people for membership.

“Through this campaign, 50 lakh people will be associated with the party in the next three months. One can become a member of AAP by giving a missed call on 8882828282 and join this movement to change the politics of the country,” he said.