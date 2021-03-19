14 shanties gutted in Delhi fire

Picture for representation purpose only.

NEW DELHI:

19 March 2021 11:39 IST

Three, including two children, injured.

More than 14 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in Vasant Kunj area of South West district early on Friday, police said. Three people, including two children, suffered minor burn injuries.

Police said a call was received at Vasant Kunj (South) Police station at 2.45 a.m. regarding a fire at Bangali Basti in Rangpuri area. The informer added that the blaze broke out at a garbage heap near jhuggis.

“Around 14 jhuggis got burnt; nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to control fire. The fire was brought under control in an hour,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

A local resident identified as Mukesh suffered burn injuries while trying to save two children aged four and two respectively. The children also suffered minor injuries, the officer added.