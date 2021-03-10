1,000 buses to be added to city’s fleet this fiscal

New Delhi

10 March 2021 00:35 IST

Tenders in place for 300 DTC e-buses

The allocation for the transport sector has been increased to ₹9,394 crore from ₹5,941 crore in the last budget. With added emphasis on construction of roads and bridges, along with other allocations for the sector, 13% of the total budget would be dedicated to both during 2021-22.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said, had set a target to increase the number of buses in the city’s fleet of public transport to 11,000.

With a view towards encouraging and strengthening the adoption of electric vehicles for the sake of the environment, charging infrastructure too, he said, was being created.

Advertising

Advertising

“To promote the e-bus in the public transport sector, the government is preparing to bring 1,300 e-buses on the roads. Of this, tenders have been put in place for 300 DTC e-buses and they will hit the roads by December this year,” he said.

“Over 1,000 new e-buses will be on the roads by the middle of next year under the cluster scheme. For the first time, a fleet of 1,600 buses have been added within a year to boost the public transport and by September this year, 1,000 more buses will be added,” he also said.

Meanwhile, in addition to allocating ₹200 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras in the city, ₹35 crore was allocated for the construction of an underpass at Ashram Chowk scheduled to be completed by June 2021.

For the extension of the Ashram Flyover to the DND Flyover by December 2021, ₹50 crore was pledged. In addition to 7 stretches, all preparations, he said, had been made for the beautification of 500 km of roads; an outlay of ₹500 crore in the year 2021-22 was dedicated to streetscaping and beautification of roads.