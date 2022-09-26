10-year-old boy sodomised in Delhi by three friends; two nabbed

ADVERTISEMENT

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by three boys, aged between 10 and 12, in north-east Delhi’s Seemapuri, officers said on Sunday.

Two of the accused have been apprehended and produced before a Juvenile Justice Board, while efforts are on to apprehend the third accused, the police said.

The victim is currently admitted to LNJP hospital and is under medical observation.

A senior police officer said the information about the incident was received on September 22 at 3.10 p.m. from the LNJP Hospital, where the victim was admitted after he was assaulted.

A police team was rushed to the hospital and met the parents of the child, but the parents refused to give a statement, the officer added.

The police said that a counsellor was brought to counsel the child and his mother. On September 24 the mother told the police that her son was sodomised by three of his friends on September 18.

“Based on her statement, a case under sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged and the investigation was taken up,” DCP (North East) Sanjay Sain said.

The DCP added that the victim and the accused boys are neighbours and roughly of the same age. “All of them are residents of New Seelampur jhuggis,” police said.

DCW takes note

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notice to the SHO of Seelampur over the matter and sought an action taken report.

“The Commission has sought the copy of the FIR and details of the accused arrested,” the DCW said in a press note. The Commission’s chief Swati Maliwal described the incident as “horrific” and demanded “strictest action” against the accused.