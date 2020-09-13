10 held for cheating people via e-commerce apps

NEW DELHI

13 September 2020 23:36 IST

Two more apprehended, say police; accused posed as Army personnel

The police on Sunday said they have arrested 10 people and apprehended two juveniles for allegedly cheating hundreds of people through e-commerce apps by posing as Army or paramilitary personnel.

The accused exploited the trustworthiness associated with the Armed Forces to cheat potential buyers or sellers. They also shared fake screenshots to lure their targets into scanning malicious Quick Response (QR) codes, they said. "During investigation, the location of the accused was identified and raids were conducted, following which 10 of them were arrested," said DCP (Cyber) Anyesh Roy said.

Those arrested have been identified as Husban (22), Hasib (24), Faisal (19), Sajid (27) Sabir (25) Shezad Khan (26), Aziz Akhtar (25) and Sakir (29), all residents of Nuh district in Haryana, Yashvir (26), a resident of Faridabad, and Salim (35) from Rajasthan, they said.

