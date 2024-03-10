ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies during Vellingiri hills trekking

March 10, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 A 22-year-old youth died while trekking the Vellingiri hills near Coimbatore on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as R. Kiran, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar at Veerapandi in Coimbatore.

According to the Forest Department, Kiran, who is from Koderi in the Nilgiris, was residing in Coimbatore.

Kiran felt uneasiness at the fifth hill at a place called Ottan Siddhar Jeeva Samadhi.

After being alerted by pilgrims, the Forest Department staff shifted him to the downhill using a stretcher. Though he was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, he died without responding to treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US