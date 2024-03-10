Youth dies during Vellingiri hills trekking

March 10, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 22-year-old youth died while trekking the Vellingiri hills near Coimbatore on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as R. Kiran, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar at Veerapandi in Coimbatore.

According to the Forest Department, Kiran, who is from Koderi in the Nilgiris, was residing in Coimbatore.

Kiran felt uneasiness at the fifth hill at a place called Ottan Siddhar Jeeva Samadhi.

After being alerted by pilgrims, the Forest Department staff shifted him to the downhill using a stretcher. Though he was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, he died without responding to treatment.

