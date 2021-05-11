Young Indians launch portal on COVID-19 treatment facilities in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

11 May 2021 22:46 IST

Young Indians (Yi), Coimbatore, has launched a portal to make available verified information on COVID-19 treatment facilities here.

According to a press release, the data for the portal is collected through Google form that is available on public domain as well as on mobile application (https://forms.gle/ZP1NVPUTBF8ffwA19). A team of volunteers verify the data and update it on the portal. “While the data is crowd sourced, the information is verified,” the press release said. The data on the hospitals/beds is sourced from the https://tncovidbeds.tnega.org/ and is updated regularly.

For easy access the website has split up hospitals into Covid Hospitals (CHO), Covid Health centres (CHC) and Covid Care Centres (CCC).

The same acronyms are used on the portal too. The portal also provides other details on laboratories, scan centres, hotels for quarantine, food/meal services, and ambulance services.