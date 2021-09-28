World Tourism Day celebrated

Coimbatore

28 September 2021 01:03 IST

Coimbatore district has given COVID-19 vaccination to those in the tourism sector on a priority basis, District Collector G.S. Sameeran said here on Monday.

At a World Tourism Day programme organised at the Government Arts and Science College, Mr. Sameeran said nearly 87 % of eligible population in the district had taken one dose of the vaccination. This included many in the tourism sector. Tourism development supports small traders and local businesses. There is a thrust on eco tourism now. Coimbatore district has huge potential for tourism, he said.

The SKAL Club Coimbatore (Association of Travel and Tourism Professionals) hosted a series of events for World Tourism Day across the city. According to a press release, the theme this year is “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.” The events organised by the Club included a blood donation camp, release of a travel magazine, launching cookery and itinerary making videos, photography exhibition, sapling planting, and village service project. Mr. Sameeran participated in the valedictory event. Sixty senior citizens residing in old age homes visited Isha Yoga and it was organised by SKAL club and District Tourism Department.

