Works to start soon for three flyovers in Coimbatore 

July 10, 2022 19:47 IST

The State Highways Department (NH wing) plans to issue work orders in a month for construction of flyovers at Saravanampatti, Singanallur, and Saibaba temple junctions here.

An official of the Department said it had called for technical and financial bids from contractors. While technical bids were opened, the financial bids were yet to be finalised. The final approval of the contractor will come from the Union Ministry. After the Department awards the work orders, the identified contractor will start the preliminary works.

The flyover at Saibaba temple junction is for approximately one km and the total project cost is ₹60 crore. The project at Saravanampatti is for ₹80 crore and the flyover is for 1.4 km. And, the flyover at Singanallur will be for 1.8 km and will be constructed at ₹140 crore.

There is no land acquisition or additional up or down ramps in any of the three projects. All these flyovers will be four-lane ones, the official added.

These three projects are long-pending demands of the city and will help ease traffic congestion in three main areas, he said.