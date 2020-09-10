Woman sells her fourth baby, buyer couple and mediator arrested

COIMBATORE

10 September 2020 15:15 IST

Police said the baby’s mother said she had sold her son as they needed the money for her husband’s medical treatment

A woman from Angalakurichi, near Pollachi, sold her fourth child, a male baby, to a couple, for ₹80,000. She claimed to have sold the child to raise money for treating her husband, who was ill.

The Aliyar police have arrested the couple who bought the baby and a woman, who brokered the sale.

Advertising

Advertising

R. Gokila (42) from Annapuram near Podanur in Coimbatore, her husband Rajesh Kumar (43) and S. Powlina alias Nirmala (41) from Puliyankandi near Aliyar were arrested late on Tuesday, police said. Nirmala claimed to be a social worker.

According to the police, Karuppathal from Angalakurichi gave birth to the baby at a primary health centre in Aliyar on August 15. It was her fourth child. Her husband had undergone below-knee amputation of both legs due to diabetic foot ulcer, and the family was struggling to make ends meet, said the police.

As per the statement given by the baby’s mother to the police, Nirmala informed the mother that Gokila and her husband were ready to buy the baby as they did not have children. She brokered the deal, and the baby was sold for ₹80,000 on September 6, said the police.

A person, who came to know about the incident, informed Childline.

“The mother did not know the whereabouts of the couple who bought the baby. She said that Nirmala mediated the deal. Nirmala was traced with the help of the police and the baby was rescued from the couple. The baby is currently at the Government Hospital, Pollachi,” said I. Angeline, counsellor with the Childline centre at Don Bosco Anbu Illam in Coimbatore.

The accused were arrested under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

(Childline emergency helpline can be reached at 1098)