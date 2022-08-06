Woman kills children, ends life in Salem

August 06, 2022 19:11 IST

A 28-year-old woman reportedly killed her children and ended her life on Saturday.

According to the police, S. Sarala (28) of Konganapuram, gave birth to twin girls last month and was staying at her mother’s house at Palapatti.

On Friday night, her husband, Sabari, came to see her and a verbal duel erupted between them. Later, he left the house. In the early hours of Saturday, family members found Sarala and two newborn children missing.. During search, the body of the woman was found floating in a farm well.

On information, Konganapuram police came to the spot and, with the help of fire-fighters, drained the well using motors and retrieved the bodies of the two children. The Konganapuram police registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.