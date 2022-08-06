Coimbatore

Woman kills children, ends life in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem August 06, 2022 19:11 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:11 IST

A 28-year-old woman reportedly killed her children and ended her life on Saturday.

According to the police, S. Sarala (28) of Konganapuram, gave birth to twin girls last month and was staying at her mother’s house at Palapatti.

On Friday night, her husband, Sabari, came to see her and a verbal duel erupted between them. Later, he left the house. In the early hours of Saturday, family members found Sarala and two newborn children missing.. During search, the body of the woman was found floating in a farm well.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On information, Konganapuram police came to the spot and, with the help of fire-fighters, drained the well using motors and retrieved the bodies of the two children. The Konganapuram police registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...