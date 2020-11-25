Woman duped of gold ornaments

Coimbatore

25 November 2020 23:34 IST

A 53-year-old woman from K.K. Pudur here was duped by an unidentified man into parting with 4.5 sovereign of gold ornaments on Tuesday.

The police said that S. Parimala from Maruthakutty Street at K.K. Pudur complained that the person came to her house posing as a masseur on Tuesday afternoon and took away the ornaments.

As per her complaint, the man assured her of healing the shivering of her hands with an oil massage. The woman removed her ornaments and kept on the refrigerator as per his advice. After the massage, the man told the woman to wash hands and face. She found that the man and the ornaments were missing when she came out from the rest room.

The Saibaba Colony police have registered a case and started investigation.

Man found dead in tank

A 48-year-old man from Palakkad in Kerala was found dead in Periyakulam at Ukkadam on Wednesday. The police have identified the deceased as K. Kesavan, a native of Alathur in Palakkad district of Kerala. According to the police, fishermen spotted the body of the man in the tank and alerted the police. The police identified the deceased from the Aadhaar card found with the man. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Bazaar Street police have registered a case of unnatural death and started investigation.