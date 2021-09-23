Will welcome Godavari-Cauvery link project: Duraimurugan

KRISHNAGIRI

23 September 2021 23:48 IST

State Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said in Krishnagiri on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu government would welcome the Godavari-Cauvery inter-linking project.

During an inspection and review meeting, when journalists asked whether the State would welcome the Godavari-Cauvery linking project as the Centre had sent a draft to the States, he said, “Why wouldn’t (we) welcome it? But, it would take time (for realisation of the project)”. On speculations about an imminent cabinet reshuffle, Mr. Duraimurugan did not comment and said that he was not the Chief Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister, who is also in charge of Mines Department, said in a release that in the current financial year, till August 2021, the State government earned ₹428.62 crores as mine revenues and advised officials to take measures to increase the revenue. He advised the officials to seize vehicles carrying mineral resources to other States without due permission and that zonal flying squads should prevent smuggling.

Officials were advised to abide by court directions and take immediate action against illegal quarries. Mr. Duraimurugan also urged the officials to take stringent measures to prevent illegal mining.

Mr. Duraimurugan along with Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R.Chakrapani visited the TANMIN tile manufacturing unit here and asked the officials to take steps to market its goods profitably.

The Minister also enquired about the functioning of other quarries in the district and told the officials to run them in a profitable manner, and in adherence to environmental guidelines.