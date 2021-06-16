Will take efforts to procure more vaccines for Tiruppur district, says new Collector

Tiruppur

16 June 2021 16:05 IST

S. Vineeth took charge on Wednesday

The district administration will take efforts to procure additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and prevent vaccine shortage, said Collector S. Vineeth on Wednesday.

After taking charge as the District Collector, he said that containing the spread of COVID-19 in the district would be his priority. “We will ensure that whatever [vaccine] stock that is available would be utilised immediately for the public,” Mr. Vineeth said, adding that he was aware of the long queues outside some of the vaccination centres. The district administration will also take steps to further reduce the delay in the declaration of COVID-19 test results, he added.

Mr. Vineeth told The Hindu that the squad formed by the district administration to monitor the operation of industrial units in the district will be strengthened further. “We are trying to inform them and see that they are fully working according to the government order,” he said.

A 2013-batch IAS officer, Mr. Vineeth was serving as the Joint Managing Director of TANGEDCO prior to his posting as the Collector of Tiruppur district. He replaced K. Vijayakarthikeyan, who served as the Tiruppur Collector from September 2019 and was recently posted as the Secretary of the State Human Rights Commission.