Widespread rainfall in three districts

Stagnant rain water on the premises of Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on V.O.C. Park Ground in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

May 13, 2022 17:54 IST

Many places received widespread rain on Thursday night bringing down the temperature during day time on Friday.

The hill area of Talavadi recorded 83.2 mm as rains affected the movement of people on Thursday. Water stagnation was reported at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on V.O.C. Park Ground causing inconvenience to the traders and the public.

The district rainfall received a total rainfall of 380.6 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places, Varattupallam - 80 mm, Ammapettai - 41.6 mm, Bhavani - 19.6 mm, Gobichettipalayam and Modakkurichi - 18 mm each, Kavundapadi - 16.6 mm, Perundurai - 15 mm, Elanthakuttai - 14.2 mm, Gunderipallam - 13.2 mm, Kodiveri - 13 mm, Sathyamangalam - 12 mm and Erode - 10 mm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salem district received a total of 430.2 mm rain. The rainfall recorded at various places are Yercaud - 79 mm, Kadayampatti - 70.4 mm, Mettur - 54.8 mm, Edappadi - 33 mm, Sankari - 27.1 mm, Omalur - 27 mm, Attur - 22 mm, Gangavalli - 20 mm, Anaimaduvu - 18 mm, Salem - 17.9 mm, Thammampatti and P.N. Palayam - 17 mm each and Veeraganur - 16 mm.

Namakkal district received a total of 133.80 mm rain. The rainfall recorded at various places are Kolli Hills – 23 mm, Puduchatram - 21 mm, Rasipuram - 19.80 mm, Kumarapalayam - 18.4 mm and Collectorate - 14 mm.