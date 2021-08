Webinar on liver care held

COIMBATORE

04 August 2021 23:59 IST

VGM Foundation and Hospital in association with Rotary Club of Coimbatore East and Rotary Club Tejus, Udumalai, organised ‘Love Thy Liver' - a webinar on liver care on Sunday.

Ponraj Vellaichamy, scientific adviser to former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam; and Kavidasan, director Roots Group of Companies and secretary of Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School, were the chief guests.

The webinar had lectures by V.G. Mohan Prasad, chairman of V.G.M. Hospital, doctors Madhura Prasad Suman, Mithra Prasad, and Vamsy Murthy and E.K. Sagadhevan, managing director of Lotus Hospital, Erode. Dr. Suman C.P.S., Rotarians Rajasekar, S. Sundararajan, A. Muruganathan, Balamurugan, P.R. Muthusamy, R. Vijay Krishnan and K.R.S. Selvaraj also spoke.