Webinar held for eye donation awareness

21 September 2020 20:47 IST

A private hospital organised a webinar in Coimbatore recently to create awareness among the public on corneal blindness and the need for eye donation.

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute along with Lions Club International (Dist. 324B5) organised the webinar to mark the National Eye Donation Fortnight (annually observed between August 25 and September 8), a release said. K.S. Ramalingam, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute, said that corneal blindness occurs due to multiple reasons such as injuries to the eye, malnutrition and congenital disorders. Noting that the process of eye donation is simple, he said that even those wearing spectacles, those suffering from diabetes, hypertension and asthma in any age group are eligible to donate their eyes.

District Governor of Lions Club International (Dist. 324B5) S. Dharmaraj, who was the chief guest, said that Lions Clubs are facilitating around 500 corneal transplant surgeries each year, according to the release.

