Wearable LED reflectors for traffic police personnel’s safety in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

22 December 2021 00:14 IST

In a move to ensure safety of traffic police personnel who are doing duties such as traffic regulation and vehicle checks at night, the Coimbatore City Police have provided them with wearable LED reflector.

The reflector with LED lights can be worn on the shoulder straps. It generates red and blue flashes and motorists can easily identify the presence of the personnel on roads.

S.R. Senthilkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the traffic police personnel in the city had been provided with various safety gears including the LED reflectors and reflective jackets.

Around 200 LED reflectors had been given to them. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-West) A. Sitrarasu said the wearable LED reflector came with a charger. “The safety gear is useful in places with very low lighting. Motorists can identify the presence of the police from a long distance,” he said.

A head constable attached to the city traffic police said some of the junctions in the city did not have proper lights due to ongoing construction works. The new device would be very helpful while doing duty in such places.