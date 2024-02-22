ADVERTISEMENT

Water scarcity likely in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts this summer

February 22, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With poor rainfall and high withdrawal of water from Pilloor reservoir, Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are likely to head for water scarcity during this summer.

Under the Pilloor I and II schemes, 25 crore litres per day is being drawn to meet the water requirements and the withdrawal from phase III of Pilloor scheme is 17 crore 85 lakh litres. In total, 42 crore and 85 lakh litres is being withdrawn. Another 20 crore litres is being withdrawn from River Bhavani for the Tiruppur, Annur, Avinashi, Sulur, Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Sirumugai water supply schemes.

With the rainfall having come down since January, storage in the reservoir stands at 66 ft as against the Full Reservoir Level of 100 ft. As a result, if there is no summer showers and unless the authorities scale down the withdrawal of water, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts might head for water scarcity this summer.

